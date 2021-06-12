MUZAFFARABAD: Mustafa Kamal-led Pak-Sarzameen Party (PSP) has announced to take part in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) Legislative Assembly elections, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The vice-chairman of the political party, Hafeezuddin along with other leaders addressed a press conference in Muzaffarabad today.

Hafeezuddin said that the leadership has received applications of candidates from all constituencies and the political party will unveil the names of the candidates soon.

He said that PSP has a close association with Kashmiris and the region’s decisions should be taken as per the desires of its people.

The preparations of the political parties have expedited to contest AJK Legislative Assembly elections following the announcement of its schedule by the region’s chief election commissioner.

On June 10, AJK CEC had announced to hold the regional elections on July 25.

The CEC said that 32,20,546 Kashmiris could cast their votes in the forthcoming elections, adding that 15,19,347 male voters and 12,97,747 female voters will be eligible to cast their votes.

The elections will be held to elect 45 representatives of the legislative assembly, including 33 in Azad Kashmir and 12 for Kashmiri migrants.

“Four constituencies have been enhanced in this election,” the chief election commissioner (CEC) said.

AJK Election Commission has asked the candidates to submit their nomination papers by June 21. Scrutiny of the nomination papers of candidates will be held on June 22.

“Objections against the nomination papers could be submitted by June 27, while appeals against approval or rejection of the nominations could be filed on June 30 and July 1st”, according to the schedule.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers on July 02, while the final list of candidates will be displayed on July 03.

The election symbols will be allotted on July 04, the chief election commissioner (CEC) announced.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and other parties had already issued party tickets to their candidates for the AJK LA polls.

