PSP leader, family escape assassination attempt in Karachi

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mir Atique Talpur along with his family members survived an assassination attempt in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

Unknown assailants opened indiscriminate fire over vehicle of PSP’s Secretary General Mir Atique, when he was travelling with his family in Khayaban-e-Shehbaz, an area of Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

Luckily, Talpur and his family members remained safe, while the attackers managed to flee away from the scene.

Later, case of the shootout was lodged at Darakshan police station against unknown attackers.

On the other hand, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh Kaleem Imam after taking notice of the matter has sought report from SSP South Pir Muhammad Shah.

In a separate firing incident in DHA on December 25, 2018, former Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) MNA Ali Raza Abidi had lost his live, outside his residence in DHA area of the metropolis.

The Close Circuit TV (CCTV) footage of the incident showed that two unidentified assailants chased Abidi and when the politician stopped his vehicle in front of his residence, in Khayaban-e-Ittehad locality, one of the assailants opened fire on Abidi and managed to escape from the scene.

