PSP to hold public rally in Karachi on 21st: Mustafa Kamal

KARACHI: The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) chief Mustafa Kamal has announced to hold a public rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on July 21, ARY News reported on Sunday.

“On July 21, we are organising a big rally for the downtrodden people,” said Kamal while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Mustafa Kamal said that around 140 workers belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehreeke-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (F), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have joined ranks of PSP.

He reiterated that he could resolve the issues of Karachi in a period of six months only if the residents of Karachi would hand over the city to his party.

PSP chief said he can shake hands with MQM-P on a deal for resolving issues of Karachi on immediately basis.

