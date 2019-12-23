PSP welcomes PM Imran, CM Sindh one-on-one meeting     

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party on Monday applauded the one-on-one meeting between the Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah, ARY, NEWS reported.

The party said that the meeting would prove fruitful in resolution of the issues faced by the Sindh province specially Karachi. “We hope that a seriousness will be shown in resolving issues faced by the province as well as its capital Karachi,” it said.

The PSP further hoped that the two would continue to meet again and again for the betterment of masses.

It is pertinent that the prime minister and the chief minister Sindh held a one-on-one meeting to discuss issues faced by the Sindh province in Islamabad today. The chief minister visited the capital city to attend the Council of Common Interests (CCI) meeting and other official matters.

Earlier in the day, the CCI decided to constitute a committee for judicious distribution of water among all the provinces.

Addressing a press conference following the CCI meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan in the chair, Special Assistant to PM on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that the committee, which will be comprised of water experts, will submit its recommendations about the issue to the CCI within one month.

She said that telemetry system will be installed at water reservoirs to ensure its judicial distribution among the provinces. Dr Firdous said that a 23-point agenda was discussed in the 41st meeting of the council.

All the chief ministers, provincial chief secretaries and other high officials were present in the meeting.

