PSP postpones protest rally over Karachi Census figures

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday announced postponing party protest rally scheduled in Karachi on January 10 (tomorrow) against contentious figures of population census in the metropolis, ARY News reported.

According to a party spokesperson, a new date for the protest rally against controversial census results would be announced soon.

Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) last week had announced to hold a protest rally against contentious figures of population census in Karachi on January 10.

PSP chief Mustafa Kamal addressing a press conference had said that the federal government was not prepared to count an actual figure of the population of the city. “We would go to any length for correction of the census figures of Karachi’s population,” Kamal said.

“The PSP will hold a rally from Pakistan House to Karachi Press Club on January 10 in the initial stage,” PSP leader said.

On December 22, the federal cabinet approved the results of the 2017 census three years after it was conducted. The MQM-P, a coalition partner of the ruling PTI in the centre, rejected the census results.

Meanwhile, the PPP maintained that the federal cabinet had no authority to either approve or reject the census results because the subject of census falls under the domain of the CCI. In a meeting on December 24, the Sindh cabinet had decided to take up the issue with the federal government.

