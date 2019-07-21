Web Analytics
PSP to hold public gathering in Karachi today

PSP

KARACHI: The Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) on Sunday is set to hold a public gathering at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah, ARY News reported.

The preparations for the gathering are being finalised, stage and several chairs have been installed in the Jalsa-gah.

Earlier this month, PSP chief Mustafa Kamal had announced to hold a public rally at Karachi’s Bagh-e-Jinnah on July 21 (today).

“On July 21, we are organising a big rally for the downtrodden people,” said Kamal while addressing a press conference in Karachi.

Mustafa Kamal had said that around 140 workers belonging to Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), Pakistan Tehrek-e-Insaf (PTI), Pakistan Muslim League (F), Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) have joined ranks of PSP.

Read More: PSP rejects demand for a separate province in Sindh

He had reiterated that he could resolve the issues of Karachi in a period of six months only if the residents of Karachi would hand over the city to his party.

PSP chief said he can shake hands with MQM-P on a deal for resolving issues of Karachi on immediate basis.

