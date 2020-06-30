LEAs obtain CCTV footage showing PSX attack’s perpetrators

KARACHI: Security agencies on Tuesday carried out a raid at a car showroom in Old Subzi Mandi area of the city, making headway into the probe of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) attack, ARY NEWS reported citing sources.

The security personnel thoroughly interrogated the owner of the showroom and also obtained other evidence pertaining to the vehicle used by the terrorists in yesterday’s attack.

The owner handed over the documents of the vehicle and also shared a CCTV footage with the officials, showing its purchasers.

The footage also showed the alleged perpetrators of the PSX attack, leaving the showroom with the vehicle.

It is pertinent to mention here that law enforcement authorities (LEAs) completed an initial probe regarding the vehicle used by the terrorists to reach Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) building on Monday.

It was found during the probe that one of the terrorists used his personal vehicle to storm the PSX building. “One of the slain terrorist, identified as Salman. purchased the vehicle on his name from a showroom in Karachi,” they said.

Read More: ‘Intel agencies to trace mastermind of PSX attack within two days’

The authorities located the showroom at the Karsaz area that deals mostly in used vehicles. The documents of the vehicle bore the number used by the terrorist, his father’s name, and his residential address. Moreover, the security agencies have also found similarities in the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) and Chinese Consulate attacks in Karachi.

The terrorist used hand grenades in both the attacks to pave their way to enter the premises.

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured after four suspected terrorists stormed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday.

Comments

comments