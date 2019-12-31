PSX witnesses bearish trend, KSE-100 index falls 152 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Tuesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 40,735 points with a decline of 152 points, ARY News reported.

A total of 334,078,050 shares were traded during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 15.5 billion.

Yesterday, the KSE-100 Index closed at 40887.63 points with a positive change of 39.10 points.

The total turnover was 165,834,760 as compared to 267,578,470 on the last working day with K-Electric Ltd. having the highest turnover of 19,107,000.

Total 362 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 201 recorded gain and 138 sustained losses whereas the share price of 23 companies remained unchanged.

Earlier, on December 16, Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) touched 13-month high as KSE-100 Index rallied to 41,644 points with a positive change of 728 points.

Pakistan’s strong economic indicators were endorsed after Bloomberg, the international economic journal in its report on November 20, termed Pakistan stocks ‘world-beating’.

According to Bloomberg’s report, foreign investors have bought $64 million of the nation’s stocks this year, set for the first annual inflow since 2014.

