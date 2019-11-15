PSX continues bullish trend as 100-index gains 340 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued with the bullish trend as the KSE-100 index closed at 37583.89 points with a positive change of 340.69 points, ARY News reported on Friday.

A total of 369,038,836 shares were traded compared to the trade of 336,365,942 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.587 billion compared to Rs10.158 billion during last trading day.

Read More: SBP’s reserves rise $40 million to $8.39 billion

Total 400 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market, out of which 296 recorded gain and 94 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

Meanwhile, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) on Friday injected Rs 575.850 billion into money market as reverse repo purchase through its open market operation.

