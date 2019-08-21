Pakistan Stock Exchange continues bullish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan stock exchange (PSX) on Wednesday continues to register a bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed today at 30,972 points as compare to30,419 on the last working day with a positive change of 553 points, ARY News reported.

The benchmark KSE-100 index has gained 2208 points in last three days.

On the other hand, the gold prices following the positive change in PSX market witnessed a decrease of Rs350 and currently trading at 88,150 per tola.

The price of 10 grams of gold also declined by Rs299 and currently trading at Rs75,574. The gold prices fall by Rs1200 per tola in the last three days.

It must be noted that Gold prices on Friday reached historic high and traded at Rs 89,000 per tola after an increase of Rs 600 per tola.

