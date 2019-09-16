Pakistan Stock Exchange continues to witness bullish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) noted bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 447.24 points to close at 31,928, ARY News reported on Monday.

A total of 81,679,290 shares were traded compared to the trade of 103,093,650 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.64 billion compared to Rs 4.668 billion last day.

Out of 306 companies, share prices of 154 companies recorded increase while 134 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

On the other hand, the price of 24 karat gold jumped by Rs700 and was traded at Rs87,300 per tola.

10-gram price of the precious yellow metal also witnessed an increase of Rs600 and was traded at Rs74,845.

