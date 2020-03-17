PSX plunges by over 1000 points amid coronavirus fears

KARACHI: Bloodbath continues at Pakistan Stock Exchange as KSE-100 index dropped by over 1000 points in intraday trading, ARY News reported.

The PSX lost 1068 points and currently trading at the level of 32,617.

The PSX on Monday market halted trade for 45 minutes-the fourth time after the index suffered another major loss.

Meanwhile, Asian markets fluctuated Tuesday after Wall Street suffered its worst day in more than three decades with coronavirus panic sweeping the planet, though European equities enjoyed an early bounce.

The Philippines became the first country to shut down its stock market as the country goes into lockdown, and the bourse will be closed until further notice.

Sydney rose 5.8 percent, a day after crashing 9.7 percent in its worst day on record.

But after an early advance, the rest of Asia swung in and out of positive territory through the day.

Tokyo ended up 0.1 percent after a roller-coaster session, Hong Kong added 0.9 percent and Mumbai rose 0.7 percent, while Bangkok was slightly higher.

