PSX crosses 1bn shares mark, says Hafeez Sheikh  

ISLAMABAD: Lauding the government’s effective economic policies, Advisor to Prime Minister on Finance Abdul Hafeez Sheikh said that the trading volume of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) crossed the 1 billion shares mark tree times during the past seven days, ARY News reported.

Taking to social networking website, Twitter, Hafeez Sheikh congratulations to PSX for upholding the title it has earned as the ‘Best Performing Market in Asia’. He said,” the performance continues.”

Trading volume of @pakstockexgltd crossed the 1 billion shares mark 3 times in the past 7 days. Congratulations to Pakistan Stock Exchange for upholding the title it has earned as the Best Performing Market in Asia – the performance continues.@SECPakistan#PSXNews #PSXUpdates — Dr. Abdul Hafeez Shaikh (@a_hafeezshaikh) September 8, 2020

Earlier on September 6, weekly performance of the benchmark KSE-100 index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) had remained positive as the trade concluded on 42,023 points after climbing 966 points.

The market had remained rangebound within the band of 1,271 points. The lowest it had plunged was noted to be 41,019 points while the peak had been recorded to be at 42,290. However, it had managed to close just 267 below its highest weekly mark.

The collective trade for the weak had stood at Rs115 billion with a total of 3.72 billion shares exchanging hands. The market owing to the positive sentiment had seen a rise of Rs244 billion in market capitalization.

