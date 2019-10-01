Pakistan Stock Exchange gains 175 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) noted a bullish trend as KSE 100 index gained 175 points to close at 32,254 points, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Out of 368 companies, share prices of 245 companies recorded increase while 112 companies registered decrease whereas 11 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

Read More: US dollar reaches Rs156.32 in interbank market

The exchange rate of dollar remain unchanged in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.36.

The buying and selling rates of the dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs156.40.

Gold prices in the local market decreased by Rs900 to Rs86,000 per tola on Tuesday. Whereas, rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal dropped by Rs770 to Rs73,731.

Comments

comments