Weekly review: PSX closed at 40429, gains five points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) mostly witnessed bearish trend throughout the week and gained only five points as compared to last week’s trading, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 100-Index was closed at the level of 40429 points during the trading week which begun on Monday and ended on Friday.

According to the weekly report, the market capitalization witnessed decreases of Rs 125 billion last week and was recorded at Rs7,530 billion.

In previous week, the market kept struggling for sustainability when confusion and uncertainty surrounded investors when the IMF, in its concluding remarks affirmed that Pakistan had been successful in completing the “structural benchmarks” as well as in meeting “all end-December performance criteria” which had been set for the implementation of $6 billion Extended Fund Facility programme.

