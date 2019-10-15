Pakistan Stock Exchange loses 102 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index went down by 102 points to close at 3483.53, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

A total of 156,402,300 shares were traded compared to the trade of 137,932,650 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs5.300 billion compared to Rs4.799 billion during last trading day.

Out of 368 companies, share prices of 185 companies recorded increase, 158 companies registered decrease whereas25 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

Earlier on Monday, PSX witnessed the bearish trend as KSE 100-index plunged by 289 points to close at 34,186 points.

Moreover, Gold rates in the local market remained unchanged at Rs87,000 per tola on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Likewise, the rate of 10 grams of precious yellow metal also remained unchanged at Rs74,589.

