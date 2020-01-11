Pakistan Stock Exchange gained 884 points during weekly trading

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bullish trend as 100-Index gained 884 points during last trading, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 100-Index was closed at the 17-month record level of 43,207 during the trading week which begun on Monday and ended on Friday.

According to the weekly report, the market capitalization saw 1.1 per cent raise during last week and was recorded at $52.30bn.

The report further said that foreign investors injected $70 million in the Pakistan Stock Exchange, during last trading week.

During, last trading week, the stocks across the globe were shacked amid Iran’s ballistic missile attacks over US and its allied forces in Baghdad.

Yesterday, Of the 93 traded companies in the KSE100 Index, 68 closed up 24 closed down, while 1 remained unchanged. Total volume traded for the index was 303.57 million shares.

However, the investors gained their confidence back, especially after US President Donald Trump’s address to his nation in which he ruled out direct military action against Iran.

