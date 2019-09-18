Pakistan Stock Exchange sheds 353 points

KARACHI: Pakistan stock exchange on Wednesday witnessed bearish trend as KSE 100 index sheds 353.45 points to close at 31555, ARY News reported.

A total of 99,363,940 shares were traded compared to the trade of 122,012,850 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at 3.973 billion compared to Rs 5.199 billion last day.

Out of 356 companies, share prices of 101 companies recorded increase while that of 230 companies registered decline whereas 25 companies remained stable.

Read More: Rupee rises by 39 paisa against US dollar in interbank market

PSX on Tuesday noted bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 447.24 points to close at 31,928.

On the other hand, the Pakistani rupee rose against the US dollar in the interbank market and closed at Rs156.25.

Comments

comments