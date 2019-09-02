Pakistan Stock Exchange stays bullish to close at 30057 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Monday as the benchmark KSE 100 index gained 385 points to close at 30057, ARY News reported.

On the other hand, the gold prices on Monday slip by Rs250 per tola and currently trading at Rs 88,650. The price of 10-gram gold also slash by Rs213 and traded at Rs 76,013 per tola.

The gold prices on Friday increased by Rs50 per tola, closing in at Rs 89400.

Price of 10 grams of gold also saw an increase of Rs37, closing at Rs76,640.

The US dollar saw a further fall against the PKR today (Monday) to stand at 156.62 in the interbank market after a decrease of 23 pasia.

