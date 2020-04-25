PSX weekly review shows decrease of 25 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) mostly witnessed bearish trend throughout the week and lost 25 points as compared to last week’s trading, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The 100-Index was closed at the level of 32,806 points during the trading week which begun on Monday and ended on Friday.

According to the weekly report, 1.3 billion crores shares worth 57 billion rupees were traded during the week and the market capitalization witnessed decreases of Rs37 billion last week and was recorded at Rs6,167 billion.

The KSE-100 index on Tuesday lost 1,146 points and closed at 32,353 points.

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) last week on Friday saw a return of the bulls as the benchmark KSE-100 Index gained over 1400 points.

The confidence prevailed among the investors as the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) further slashed its key interest rate by two per cent (200 basis points) to nine per cent in wake of the worsening outlook for global and domestic economic activity due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Over the past one month, the central bank’s key interest rate has seen a cumulative reduction of 4.25 per cent.

