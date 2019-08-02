PSX witnesses bearish trend as benchmark index plunges 172 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Friday as the benchmark KSE 100 index plunged 172 points to close at 31,666 on the last working day, ARY News reported.

On the other hand, the gold prices on Friday surged by Rs1000 per tola and currently trading at Rs 84,250. The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs856 and traded at Rs 72,016.

Read More: Gold prices continue to fall, reaches Rs83,000 per tola

The US dollar saw a further fall against the PKR on Friday to stand at 159.11 in the interbank market after a decrease of 31 pasia.

Earlier on Thursday, the Gold prices slashed by Rs900 per tola and traded at Rs83,000.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold slashed by $26 and was traded at $ 1405 as compared with the last closing at $1431.

