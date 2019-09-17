Pakistan Stock Exchange witnesses bearish trend

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index lost 19 points to close at 31908, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

PSX on Monday noted bullish trend as KSE-100 index gained 447.24 points to close at 31,928.

A total of 81,679,290 shares were traded compared to the trade of 103,093,650 shares the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.64 billion compared to Rs 4.668 billion last day.

On the other hand, gold prices decreased by Rs100 t0 Rs87,200 per tola in the local market on Tuesday.

The rate of 10 grams of the precious yellow metal fell by Rs85 to Rs74,740.

Gold prices in the global market were steady today as investors adopted a wait-and-see approach ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s two-day monetary policy meeting when the central bank is widely expected to cut interest rates.

