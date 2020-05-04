PSX witnesses bearish trend as benchmark index plunges 195 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bearish trend as KSE-100 index plunged 195 points, ARY News reported.

The benchmark index closed at 33,916 points.

A total of 216,619,180 shares were traded compared to the trade 292,086,795 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs9.362 billion as compared to Rs12.424 billion during last trading day.

As many as 353 companies transacted shares in the stock market.

On the other hand, the rupee strengthened in the currency market as the value of the US dollar continued to slide in the interbank as well as the open market.

According to forex dealers, the rupee appreciated by Rs 0.42 against the United States (US) dollar in the interbank market at the start of day’s trading.

The US Dollar closed in the interbank market at around 158.75 rupees.

Last week, the Pakistani rupee registered Rs3.57 appreciation in its value against the US dollar in the interbank market.

