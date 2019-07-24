PSX witnesses bearish trend as benchmark index plunges 314 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Wednesday as the benchmark KSE 100 index plunged 314 points to close at 32,401, ARY News reported.

In all, 80.4m shares worth Rs3.3 billion changed hands during the session.

On the other hand, the gold prices on Wednesday surged by Rs300 per tola and currently trading at Rs 84,250. The price of 10-gram gold also increased by Rs258 and traded at Rs 72,230.

In the international market, the price of per ounce gold increased by $5 and was traded at $ 1426 as compared with the last closing at $ 1421.

The greenback observed a significant increase in the interbank market trading at Rs 160.78.

Read More: Gold price remains stable at Rs 83,950 per tola

Earlier on Tuesday, the price of per tola gold remained constant and traded at Rs 83,950 per tola.

The price of silver also remained stable and was traded at Rs 1,050 per tola.

Comments

comments