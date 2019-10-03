PSX witnesses bullish trend as 100-index gains 388 points

KARACHI: The Pakistan Stock Exchange noted a bullish trend on Thursday as the KSE-100 index gained 388 points to close at 32752.26 points as compared to 32363.35 points on the last working day.

The total turnover was 324,260,250 as compared to 181,357,210 on the last working day with K-Electric Limited having the highest turnover of 35,771,000.

Total 384 companies’ transacted shares in the Stock Market today, out of which 311 recorded gain and 63 sustained losses whereas the share price of 10 companies remained unchanged.

On the other hand, gold rates in the local market moved up by Rs900 to Rs87,400 per tola on Thursday.

Rate of 10 grams of the yellow metal saw an increase of Rs772 and clocked in at Rs74,931.

Meanwhile, Gold prices were little changed today in the global market, following a jump of more than 1% in the previous session, as investors awaited more data with which to gauge U.S. economic health and that could influence further U.S. Federal Reserve action on interest rates.

