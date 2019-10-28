PSX witnesses bullish trend as benchmark index gains 204 points

KARACHI: Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Monday witnessed bullish trend as KSE-100 index closed at 33,861 points by gaining 204 points, ARY News reported.

As per details, the PSX begin the day with a positive start and gained 204 points.

A total of 135,633,699 shares were traded compared to the trade of 170,857,654 shares during the previous day, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 4.099 billion compared to Rs 4.016 billion during last trading day.

Out of 343 companies, share prices of 223 companies recorded increase,102 companies registered decrease whereas 18 companies remained stable in today’s trading.

OGDCL to begin drilling for Shale gas in Sindh by December

Meanwhile, most Southeast Asian stock markets edged higher on Monday fuelled by hopes that a partial Sino-U.S. trade deal was on track to be signed between Washington and Beijing in November.

Officials from the United States and China said they were “close to finalising” some parts of a trade agreement next month after high-level telephone discussions on Friday.

However, the unpredictable nature of developments during trade talks in the past kept investors on edge.

“It’s not the all-encompassing deal that would really sort things out between the world’s two biggest economies. But it is a clear indication that – at least for the moment – hostilities are in hiatus,” Greg McKenna, strategist and founder at Australia-based McKenna Macro, wrote in a note.

Focus this week will centre on the U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision on Oct. 30, where a rate cut is expected, according to a Reuters poll.

