CM Murad Ali Shah inaugurates psychological help based teleservice

KARACHI: Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah on Saturday inaugurated a teleservice for psychological help and counseling, ARY News reported.

The service that can be reached by dialing 1093 on your phones is designed to relive stress and address physiological issues that people suffering from coronavirus may go through.

The service has been launched with contributions from United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and National Urban Development Project (NUDP).

The teleservice will have a panel of 25 psychological experts who will be available on-call throughout the day.

Murad Ali Shah on the occasion said that the service has been made for patients who can’t deal with the stress of being locked in isolation or show psychological deterioration.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah confirmed that 287 new coronavirus cases have been detected in the province over the past 24 hours.

While giving details about the new infections, the Sindh chief minister in a video statement said that out of 287 cases, 199 cases have been reported from Karachi while 96 emerged from other Sindh districts.

He said the number of the recovered patients in Sindh province now stands at 802, while 78 people have been pronounced dead in the province, so far.

