PSY’s ‘Gangnam Style’ surpasses 4 billion YouTube views in new record

If you thought Gangnam Style was left behind in 2012, you thought wrong. The song has just passed a staggering new milestone!

Gangnam Style, which debuted on YouTube on July. 15 2012, is still clocking steady views on its smash-hit video, surpassing the whopping four billion mark on March 7, reported Soompi, an English-language site for all things K-Pop.

The iconic video now also holds the distinction for being the most-viewed Korean-language music video ever; the first video to cross the mark was a Korean-produced children’s song Baby Shark Dance, which boasts an impressive 8 billion + views, making it the most-watched video on YouTube of all time.

To put it in perspective, it took Gangnam Style eight years, seven months, and 20 days to reach the milestone, reported Soompi.

Kudos to PSY for the impressive achievement!

