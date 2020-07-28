PTA clarifies over disruption in Amazon Web Services  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Tuesday denied any role in disrupting Amazon Web Services after what it called an impression created on social media that it has something to do with the ban on PUBG, ARY NEWS reported.

In a statement issued on the official Twitter account of the PTA, the telecommunication authority termed it baseless and wrong to link disruption in Amazon Web Services to ban on PUBG.

Press Release: With regards to the disruption in Amazon Web Services reportedly faced by some users recently, the impression being created on social media that it was due to the PUBG ban is wrong and baseless. pic.twitter.com/d6DFZptqbd — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) July 28, 2020



“The ban on PUBG is in place since 10th July while AWS users are facing disruptions from 23 July,” it said while further clarifying that it emerged that users experienced intermittent accessibility rather than complete blocking of AWS IPs or services.

Similar disruptions in Amazon Web Services are faced by users other than Pakistan including in the United States and other countries, the PTA said while denying any role in VPN blocking.

It is pertinent to mention here that earlier in the day, Chairman Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) Major General (retd) Amir Azeem on Tuesday warned of shutting down websites of social media and online gaming platforms in the country over non-cooperation of the concerned companies.

He said this while talking to a group of Youtube Vloggers along with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s focal person on Social Media Arsalan Khalid, who called on him to discuss restrictions on social media platforms.

The PTA chairman said that there was no chance of immediate restoration of the PUBG game as the gaming company was not cooperating with the local authorities.

“We will not restore the gaming platform unless a proper response is received from the company,” he said.

