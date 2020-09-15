ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has prepared a draft of regulations to be enforced under the first-ever Mobile Device Manufacturing Policy in the country aimed at promoting local manufacturing of the smartphones, ARY NEWS reported.

The PTA shared the proposed drafts for regulations and authorization for the manufacturing of mobile devices within the country on its website.

The PTA said that the drafts would help the government in curbing the smuggling of mobile phones in the country and would promote local manufacturing of the device.

We have already sought recommendations from the concerned stakeholders in the telecom sector while public suggestions on it were also welcomed by October 05, the authority said.

A spokesman for the PTA said that they were committed to promoting investments in the manufacturing of smartphones and other mobile devices within the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal cabinet has approved the first-ever mobile device manufacturing policy of the country on June 02.

Federal Minister for Industries and Production Division, Muhammad Hammad Azhar, congratulated his team, commerce, and planning ministries, Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other concerned departments over the approval of the policy.

The legislation will help the authorities to stop the mobile phone smuggling in the country besides creating opportunities for the local engineers and localization of mobile phone parts.

Federal IT Minister Aminul Haque had said that the manufacturing of smartphones in the country and its availability at affordable prices were his top priorities. He had maintained that the manufacturing of smartphones in the country would also create job opportunities for the local people.

