PTA asks Twitter to block accounts spreading propaganda against Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has approached Twitter authorities to take action against users spreading fake information against the country on its platform, ARY NEWS reported.

In a message posted on the micro-blogging site, the PTA said that it has approached the Twitter administration to immediately sensitize its moderation teams and ensure that the platform is not used as a propaganda tool for spreading fake information.

In the wake of current smear campaign of spreading false and baseless information targeting Pakistan, its cities and institutions, PTA has stressed upon Twitter to effectively block handles involved in the campaign. pic.twitter.com/Rnt9sLeCAu — PTA (@PTAofficialpk) October 22, 2020



In the wake of the current smear campaign of spreading false and baseless information targeting Pakistan, its cities, and institutions, the PTA has stressed upon Twitter to effectively block handles involved in the campaign.

“To the disappointment of the Regulator, a number of accounts involved in the propagation of untrue stories are Twitter verified. However, they are still operating with impunity,” it said.

The PTA further asked the platform to take immediate action against such accounts as per its guidelines and policies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Indian media outlets have been mocked and ridiculed by the Twitter community of Pakistan for spreading fake stories about an imaginary civil war in Karachi.

The Indian media houses and various verified accounts had been found spreading completely baseless stories about a ‘civil war’ in Karachi by claiming gun battles and even bombings.

Interestingly, some reports were claiming clashes between military troops and police forces in the port city of Pakistan while quoting opinions of prominent Indian figures over the imaginary battlefields.

Really? Is this about Sindh ? Did you see this in Dream or is this your dream India ?, either way it will never come true , we have difference of opinions like any other democratic society BUT we love our Army .Mind your business. — Farah Saadia (@FarahSaadya) October 21, 2020



The Pakistani Twitter users gave befitting reactions to such reports which may have shocked the viewers of India media outlets in terms of its credibility and verification of sources of reports.

Earlier, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) stated in its report that a pattern of Indian propaganda against Pakistan on digital media that grew exponentially after 2018 General Elections in Pakistan which hovers around largely 4 key themes.

The prime target of Indian propaganda remains the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project and CPEC Authority chairman Asim Saleem Bajwa. The second target of the Indian propaganda was Pakistan armed forces, spreading chaos and lawlessness in Pakistan and Kashmir.

