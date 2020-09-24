PTA wants TikTok to immediately block indecent, immoral content

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has asked TikTok, one of the leading short video-sharing app, to immediately block “vulgar, indecent, immoral, and nude content” in Pakistan.

According to a statement issued by the authority, the move is aimed to prevent circulation of objectionable content on the app, which is having a bad effect on its users.

Besides, the PTA asked TikTok to prevent the use of the social media platform for disseminating illegal content.

“In addition, the platform has been directed to put in place an effective content monitoring and moderation mechanism to proactively remove indecent/immoral content failing which necessary action will be taken under the law,” the statement read.

Earlier, a lawyer had approached the Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking directives for the federal authorities to ban the app in the country. Advocate Nadeem Sarwar stated that the video-sharing app was disastrous for the young generation as it was not only leading to wastage of time and money but also promoting vulgarity.

Besides, he submitted, acts of blackmailing and harassment are on the rise because of TikTok. If not banned, it would prove to be harmful to the country’s social fabric, he added.

