PTCL announces coronavirus relief, support package worth Rs 1.9 billion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) on Monday announced a coronavirus relief and support package for the underprivileged of the country, ARY News reported.

According to details, the relief and support package which is estimated to be in access of Rs 1.9 billion will be disseminated among the poor and needy of the country by company representatives.

PTCL has decided to help 25 major cities of the country with relief and support goods while it will also provide Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to country’s National Disaster Management Authorities (NDMA).

PTCL spokesperson in a press conference earlier in the also mention the company’s initiative to provide hospital beds to various healthcare centres dealing with coronavirus patients.

It was also revealed that a major portion of the announced monetary package will be spent on improving telecommunication facilities for PTCL customers so that they may remain better and safely connected in these torrid times.

PTCL and Ufone employees have also donated a portion of their salaries to the coronavirus relief and support initiative.

