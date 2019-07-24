PTI candidate moves IHC for vote recount in PK-115

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Abidur Rehman moved on Wednesday a petition in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking recounting of votes polled in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly constituency, PK-115, in the tribal region.

Rehman lost the provincial assembly seat to Jamiat Ulma-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Shoeb in the recently held elections in the erstwhile Fata with a margin of a mere 74 votes.

He states in the petition that he was winning the election with a margin of around 3,000 votes on the election day but his rival was declared returned candidate the next day.

The PTI leader said he filed an application with the returning officer concerned to order recounting of votes cast in the constituency but his request was rejected.

He, thus, pleaded with the high court to order recounting of votes cast in at least 16 polling stations of the constituency.

The JUI-F candidate bagged 18,102 votes as against 18,028 votes secured by the PTI candidate.

