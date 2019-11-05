PTI names candidate for Senate by-election on KP’s seat

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has formally issued party ticket to Zeeshan Khanzada for the upcoming by-election on Senate’s seat which went vacated after resignation of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The announcement was made by PTI chief organiser Saifullah Niazi and requested returning officer (RO) to allot electoral sign of the ruling party to Zeeshan Khanzada.

It is pertinent to mention here that the voting on the vacant seat of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) will be held on November 26.

A notification issued by the Senate Secretariat on October 30 had confirmed that Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Khanzada Khan tendered resignation from his membership.

According to the notification, Khan’s resignation was approved which he had wrote by writing under his hand addressed to the Senate chairman.

