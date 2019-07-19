PTI announces new central executive committee

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Friday named new members of Party’s executive committees across the country after the approval of party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

The notifications of the new appointments have been issued on behalf of the Chief Organizer PTI Saifullah Khan Niazi.

Aamir Mehmood Kiani has been nominated as new Secretary-General of PTI. Ahmed Jawad now will look over the matters of information secretary.

Similarly, former secretary-general Arshad Dad has been made as Senior Vice President. Umar Farooq, Naik Muhammad Khan and Khadim Hussain Virk nominated as provincial deputy secretary-general.

Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry will serve as the PTI President Punjab while Noor Khan Bhabha will assume the responsibilities in South Punjab.

Fareed Rehman has been appointed as the PTI President Islamabad whereas Barrister Sultan Mehmood will serve as the President of PTI in Azad Jammu & Kashmir (AJK).

Dr. Muneer Baloch and Syed Jaffar Shah will lead the Party in Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan respectively.

Similarly, Muhammad Shoaib Siddiqui has been appointed as the PTI Secretary-General in Punjab, Ali Raza Dreshak in South Punjab, Ilyas Mehrban in Islamabad Capital City, Raja Mussaddiq Khan in AJK, Bari Baraich in Balochistan, and Fateh Ullah Khan in Gilgit Baltistan.

Earlier on July 5, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) secretary general has notified constitution of the party’s core committee with the endorsement of the party chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PTI core committee comprises of 21 members including central secretary general Arshad Dad.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will head the committee while Arshad Dad, PTI Secretary General, will carry out duties as secretary of the core committee.

