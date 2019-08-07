PTI Chief organizer meets Mishal Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Organizer Saifullah Khan Niazi met Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik’s wife, Mishal Malik at her residence here on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Mashal Malik appealed to PTI Chief Organizer to take up the issue in the United Nations.

She said that Kashmir issue had gained importance in the world. Indian troops have unlawfully occupied Kashmir breaking all the rules of the world, she added.

On this occasion, Saifullah Niazi acknowledged that Yasin Malik was a brave man and he had given a lot of sacrifices for Kashmir.

He said that if anyone gets ill, he should get medical facilities even in jail. He ensured that Pakistan would highlight this issue on every forum.

Earlier in the day, The wife of Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, Mishal Malik, said on Wednesday that the Indian occupied Kashmir turned into a graveyard due to the controversial moves of the New Delhi authorities.

While addressing an event in the federal capital, she said that a complete blackout prevails in occupied Kashmir today. She detailed that Indian troops are murdering Kashmiri women after raping them. She urged the Pakistani nation to take streets to protest against Indian aggression against Kashmiris.

“Indian government has launched a largest-ever crackdown of the century in the occupied Kashmir and continued bloodshed of Kashmiri people after ending ties with the international community.”

