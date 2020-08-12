PTI leader claims support of over 30 PPP MPAs in Sindh  

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi chapter President Khurram Sher Zaman on Wednesday claimed that his party has the support of over 30 members of the provincial assembly (MPAs) belonging to Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in Sindh Assembly, ARY News reported.

Talking to ARY News talk show ‘Power Play’, Khurram Sher Zaman said that 30 to 35 disgruntled MPAs were ready to part ways with PPP.

The PTI leader said that they could bring change in Sindh within two days but they will not choose any unconstitutional way . He said that PPP ruined not only Karachi but entire Sindh. Supreme Court’s chief justice in his remarks said that the Sindh government has turned Karachi into a goath.

Sher Zaman said that the federal government has a constitutional option about Karachi.

Earlier on July 31, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail had said that the Sindh government would be taken onboard over cleanliness drive in Karachi and negated the impression that any plans were underway to impose governor rule in the province.

No one was planning to impose a governor rule in the province, he had said while denying that Prime Minister Imran Khan had ever spoken on governor rule in the province.

The governor had said the prime minister would speak to Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah over the issues faced by the city whenever he would visit the megapolis.

