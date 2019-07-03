PTI forms ‘Constitution Review Committee’ over PM Imran’s directives

ISLAMABAD: The ruling political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), has established a “Constitution Review Committee” over special directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A notification released by PTI’s Secretary General Arshad Dad stated the establishment of a 10-member high-level committee.

According to the notification, Dr Abul Hassan has been appointed as convener of the committee and its other members include Saifullah Khan Niazi, Arshad Dad, Asad Umar, Babar Awan, Fawad Chaudhry, Chaudhry Amal, Shireen Mazari, Pervez Khattak, Qasim Khan Suri and Firdous Shamim Naqvi.

Read More: Party Committee meets to review PTI constitution

The committee will summon its first session in the next few days.

Earlier on March 19, a committee, formed to finalise strategies for the reorganisation of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, had taken decision to immediately set up organisational structure of the political party across the country.

A session was held under the chair of PTI’s core member and chief organiser Saifullah Niazi where important decisions were taken for extensive alteration of the organisational structure of the ruling political party.

Read More: Important decisions taken for reorganisation of PTI

Consultations were held over PTI’s organisation in four provinces, as well as Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Gilgit-Baltistan (GB).

It was decided that the political party will approve its constitution at the earliest following instruction of the Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Moreover, an organisation structure will be finalised and implemented across the country, the session decided.

Comments

comments