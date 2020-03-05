PTI in contact with coalition partners, says PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday said that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) was in contact with its coalition partners in Sindh, ARY News reported.

Presiding over a meeting of the party and the government spokespersons in Islamabad, PM Imran Khan, while commenting on a sitting between the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) in Karachi, has said that there was no threat to his government from the gatherings.

MQM-P is a key allied party of PTI, he said and added that in democracy, leaders from different political parties used to meet each other.

On the occasion, PM Imran said that he himself monitoring all the measures to curb inflation in the country. He directed the spokesperson to highlight the positives steps of the government on media.

The prime minister expressed his satisfaction over conducting all the Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches in Pakistan. He said that government is committed to boost tourism in the country.

Read More: PML-N delegation to visit MQM-P headquarters today

Earlier in the day, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) will visit Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) headquarters.

A delegation of PML-N led by its senior vice president Shahid Khaqan Abbasi will meet MQM-P leadership on Thursday. The delegation members will be comprised of PML-N senior leaders including Ahsan Iqbal, Marriyum Aurangzeb and other leaders.

Sources had said Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui and members of MQM-P’s Rabita Committee will represent their political party during the upcoming meeting.

Comments

comments