PTI core committee passes resolution against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD: The core committee of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has passed a resolution against ongoing atrocities in the occupied Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian troops, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A session of PTI core committee members held under the chair of Prime Minister Imran Khan here today where discussions were made over the latest situation of the occupied Kashmir and the organisational matters of the political party.

The committee members praised PM Khan’s efforts for highlighting the Kashmir issue. The premier also issued special instruction to the central leaders and core committee’s members for the observation of Kashmir Hour on Friday.

“The party’s leadership and parliamentarians should ensure their presence at district headquarters besides inviting nationals in the forthcoming protest which will be continued till September 27.”

“The issue of barbarities against the Kashmiri Muslims will be raised on every platform,” he vowed.

PM Khan urged to apprise the world regarding the risks to regional peace due to the Indian steps.

“It is essential to provide legal right to the Kashmiris for ensuring regional peace and stability. I demand the international community to play its due role for the Kashmir dispute.”

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan contacted held telephonic conversations with French President Emmanuel Macron and King Abdullah II of Jordan to brief them on deterioration situation in occupied Kashmir.

During the telephonic conversation with French President Macron, PM Imran highlighted the illegal and unilateral steps taken by the Indian government to change the special status of Occupied Kashmir and its demographic structure.

