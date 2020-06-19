PTI core committee lauds govt’s efforts in fight against COVID-19

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister of Pakistan chaired a Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf Core Committee meeting on Friday to discuss matters pertaining to national politics, party affairs and COVID-19, ARY News reported.

The committee was briefed over the situation of coronavirus in the country while strategies to tackle the pathogen and its effects were discussed.

The core committee hailed the premier’s efforts against coronavirus and expressed resolve to stand by the federal government in their efforts.

The committee said that decision making on evolving basis each day were admirable and were also garnering praise from the nation.

The prime minister directed party members to take active part in coronavirus awareness campaigns across the country.

He also asked parliamentary representatives of PTI to ensure standard operating procedures (SOPs) are upheld and followed in their respective jurisdictions.

