PTI won Daska by-poll with clear majority, claims Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Information Minister Shibli Faraz on Sunday claimed that the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf had won NA-75 by-poll with a clear majority, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists after offering his condolences to the bereaved families in Daska, Shibli Faraz said that he came here on the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan to commiserate with the family of PTI worker, who was killed on the polling day as a result of firing by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supporters.

He maintained that the prime minister was determined to eliminate the politics of money and vandalism from the country. The minister said that after sensing defeat in the by-poll, PML-N sent Rana Sanaullah and Mian Javed Latif in the constituency to disrupt the election process.

Read More: Two ‘PTI supporters’ killed in firing outside polling station during Daska by-polls

Meanwhile, an eye-witness to the Daska by-poll firing incident and brother of a slain PTI activist narrated the entire episode which claimed the lives of at least two people and injured many others during the polling process.

The brother of slain activist Majid said that PML-N’s Javed Butt and Hamza Butt opened fire on him and his brothers and later fled in their vehicles.

“There is video evidence of Javed Butt opening fire on my brothers, which led to the death of one of my brothers and injury to another,” he said while flanked by top PTI leaders including Shibli Faraz, Firdous Ashiq Awan and others during a presser

Comments

comments