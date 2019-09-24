PTI delegation leaves for China on Communist Party’s invitation

ISLAMABAD: A twenty-four member Tuesday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation has left for China on the invitation of Chinese Communist Party.

The delegation also held a meeting with the PTI’s Secretary General Amir Mahmood Kiani, before departure to Beijing.

In his remarks, the PTI’s secretary general said China is Pakistan’s reliable and trustworthy friend. He said the cooperation between Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf and Chinese Communist Party is moving forward. He said the Chinese Communist Party is an excellent example of a modern democratic party.

Kiani asked the party delegation to accrue maximum advantage from the experiences of the communist party.

During 15-day stay in China, the PTI delegation will be apprised about Chinese experiences and successes in the fields of economy, politics and administrative matters.

Read more: PTI delegation gets briefing on anti-corruption steps in China

Earlier, in November last year, a 20-member delegation of PTI had visited China. The delegation was led by the then PTI secretary general Arshad Daad.

The Chinese government and the Communist Party’s officials had given a detailed briefing to the PTI delegation members about the measures taken in China to curb corrupt practices and to clean the country of the corrupt elements.

