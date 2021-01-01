PTI delegation to meet PML-F leaders today

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has contacted the leadership of its ally party, Pakistan Muslim League Functional and a delegation will meet PML-F leaders at 5:00 pm today, ARY News reported on Friday.

A delegation of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Sardar Abdul Raheem will meet PML-F leaders today. The delegation members include Firdous Shamim Naqvi, Haleem Adil Sheikh and Khurrum Sher Zaman.

Sources told ARY News that the leadership of both parties will hold a consultation over the strategy for upcoming Senate polls and by-elections. They will also discuss matters related to the political situation of Sindh province, governance issues and others in the meeting.

Earlier on December 31 last year, a PTI delegation had visited Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Bahadurabad office, a coalition partner of the ruling party in the centre.

Read: ECP issues schedule for by-election in Sindh, Balochistan

The ally parties had discussed the possibility of a political alliance for the upcoming by-elections in Sindh.

It may be noted here that the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had decided on December 17 last year to hold by-elections on all the vacant seats across the country.

The decision had been taken at a meeting of the ECP presided over by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja in Islamabad.

He had also directed to take measures to ensure implementation of the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) during the by-elections.

Comments

comments