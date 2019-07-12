ISLAMABAD: After the opposition parties announced that they were looking to remove the current Chairman Senate from his position, Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf too has prepared a resolution against the Deputy Chairman Senate’s removal, ARY News reported on Friday.

The opposition parties in the senate with big numbers, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) have unanimously decided to oust Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani which has triggered a counter reaction from the party in the federal government PTI who looks to de-seat Saleem Mandviwalla.

A motion of no confidence is reportedly ready and can be tabled any time by PTI, sources claimed.

Sources further revealed that the motion has so far accumulated 26 signatories from sitting senators.

Read More: We all are voters of Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani: Shafqat Mahmood

Sources in the government also revealed that they had tried to stay away from this strategy but they had been pushed too far by the opposition.

Earlier, Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday (Thursday) assured Senate chairman Sadiq Sanjrani of the government’s support to thwart opposition parties’ bid to move a no-confidence motion in the upper house of Parliament to oust him.

The assurance came during a meeting between the prime minister and the Senate chairman in Islamabad.

Leader of the House in the Senate Shibli Faraz, Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Federal Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati were also present on the occasion.

Sources relayed the prime minister assured that the government would try to thwart a motion of no-confidence against Sanjrani.

Read More: Opposition nominates Hasil Bizenjo for Senate Chairman office

They quoted PM Khan as questioning the opposition to spell out if their move to oust the Senate chairman is democracy.

“People having self-interests are hell-bent on damaging democracy,” said the prime minister.

Earlier today, the opposition’s Rehbar Committee nominated Mir Hasil Bizenjo as its candidate for Chairman Senate office.

After the Rehbar Committee session Akram Durrani addressing a press conference said that the opposition parties have agreed over the name of Hasil Bizenjo and members of all opposition parties’ will vote for him.

He said that efforts will also be made to get votes from other parties.

Comments

comments