PTI-led govt determined to build corruption-free society: FM Qureshi    

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Saturday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was determined to build a corruption-free society in the country, ARY News reported.

In his video message on the eve of 24th foundation day of the ruling PTI, FM Qureshi sadi said that the government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was holding transparent and across-the-board accountability.

The foreign minister said that the country achieved numerous successes on diplomatic front under the leadership of PM Imran. He maintained that the government was providing relief to the vulnerable segments of society through Ehsaas programme.

On the occasion FM Qureshi paid rich tribute to the late PIT PTI stalwarts, including Naeemul-Haque and Ahsan Rasheed.

He also expressed good wishes to all party leaders, members and workers on this auspicious occasion.

Last year, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) had celebrated its 23rd foundation day in Islamabad with great pump and show.

The main ceremony had been held at the convention centre in which, PTI’s founding chairman and Prime Minister Imran Khan had address the participants.

Strict security measures had been taken to avoid any untoward incident and special passes had been issued to the attendants of the ceremony.

On April 17, the PTI had decided to organize the main ceremony of the party’s foundation day in Islamabad.

