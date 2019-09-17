PTI is against division of Sindh, says Khurram Sher Zaman

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Khurram Sher Zaman has reiterated that his party is against the division of Sindh, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

In his statement, he said PTI will resolve problems being faced by people of Sindh under the constitutional net. “Despite the release of billions of rupees to the Sindh government, it failed in delivering”, he continued.

On Karachi Committee, the PTI leader said, the committee will forward its recommendations that how to resolve the metropolitan’s issues.

Reacting on Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah’s speech in the Sindh Assembly, yesterday, he said, the outcry is only being done to divert attention from the accountability process.

“Murad Ali Shah has to appear before NAB today, that’s why he is making hue and cry”, he said.

Mr. Zaman said PTI will never compromise on the process of accountability, which is underway in the country in a transparent manner.

Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah was asked to appear before the National Accountability Bureau in a case pertaining to fake accounts today at 11:00 am.

The Sindh CM has been summoned over the Joint Investigation Team’s (JIT) report into the fake account case, said anti-graft watchdog in a statement.

