PTI approaches ECP for Faryal Talpur’s disqualification

KARACHI: The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Wednesday approached the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to disqualify former president Asif Ali Zardari’s sister Faryal Talpur as member of the Sindh Assembly.

As per details, the plea was submitted by PTI MPAs, Arsalan Taj and Rabia Azfar to the Provincial Election Commission Sindh, requesting it to disqualify Talpur as member of the provincial legislature over not disclosing her three properties in her nomination papers.

Talking to media Taj said he had submitted a resolution against Talpur with the Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani on June 22, but despite the passage of a month, due action has not been taken into the matter.

Arsalan Taj had submitted a reference to the speaker, stating the PPP MPA had not declared her three properties in her nomination papers, requesting him to act against the lawmaker under the article 62 (f) of the constitution of Pakistan.

Faryal Talpur had not declared her three residences, one in Larkana and two in Shahdadkot during the filing of nomination papers in ECP, he had added.

It may be noted that Faryal Talpur is currently in the custody of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) over her alleged involvement in the fake bank accounts case.

