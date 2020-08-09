PTI’s Faisal Vawda helps poor rickshaw driver; video goes viral

KARACHI: In a philanthropic step, the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has announced financial aid to a man whose rickhaw accidently burnt on a road in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The video of the rickshaw driver went viral which showed him thanking the federal minister for showing kindness to him in a difficult time.

گذشتہ رات فیصل بھائی نے سفر کرتے ہوئے راستہ میں ایک غریب آدمی کے رکشہ کو حادثے کا شکارہونے کے بعد جلتا ہوا پایا۔

جس پر فیصل بھائی نے فوری اپنے ذاتی خرچ پر اس رکشہ کو بلکل نیا تیارکرنے کے لیئے رقم دی اور غریب رکشہ ڈرائیورکی بھی مالی معاونت کی گئی۔ @FaisalVawdaPTI #NayaPakistan pic.twitter.com/Y5ec88uyUh — TEAM FAISAL VAWDA (@TeamFaisalVawda) August 9, 2020

The dailywager’s vehicle had caught fire seemingly due to a short circuit.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) stopped his car while watching the rickshaw burning on the road. He immediately informed fire brigade which rushed at the site and doused the blaze.

In the time of crisis, Vawda promised the poor man to provide money for complete renovation of rickshaw.

