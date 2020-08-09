Web Analytics
PTI’s Faisal Vawda helps poor rickshaw driver; video goes viral

KARACHI: In a philanthropic step, the Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda has announced financial aid to a man whose rickhaw accidently burnt on a road in Karachi, ARY NEWS reported on Sunday.

The video of the rickshaw driver went viral which showed him thanking the federal minister for showing kindness to him in a difficult time.

The dailywager’s vehicle had caught fire seemingly due to a short circuit.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) stopped his car while watching the rickshaw burning on the road. He immediately informed fire brigade which rushed at the site and doused the blaze.

In the time of crisis, Vawda promised the poor man to provide money for complete renovation of rickshaw.

